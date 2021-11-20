Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $180,871.50 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20.

On Monday, September 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $207.77 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average is $186.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

