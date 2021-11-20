Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in October

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,065.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NNCSF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Nanosonics has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.17.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

