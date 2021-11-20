Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYO. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MYO opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Myomo during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Myomo by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

