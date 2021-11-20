MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Update

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the October 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 20.8% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 20.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

MSDA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 108,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. MSD Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

