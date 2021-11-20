Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.87. 1,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $899.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

In related news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $960,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

