Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 632,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,127. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.