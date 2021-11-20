Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.80. 47,932,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,041,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

