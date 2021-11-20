Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by 36.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $253.11 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $258.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

