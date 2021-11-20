Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by 36.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $253.11 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $258.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.70.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
