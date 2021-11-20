Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Zuora worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zuora by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after buying an additional 2,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,873 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 3,250.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 625,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $22.09 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.