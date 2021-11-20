Morgan Stanley Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $117.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HES. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.01. Hess has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hess by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hess by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hess by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hess by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,318,000 after purchasing an additional 477,588 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

