Morgan Stanley Purchases 81,701 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 306,175 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,292,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,635,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

