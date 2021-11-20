Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

