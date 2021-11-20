Morgan Stanley Increases Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 77.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 773,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

