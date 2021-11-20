Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLUE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

GLUE stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

