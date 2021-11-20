Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $9.09. 86,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,025. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $853,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.