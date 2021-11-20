Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) Announces GBX 0.20 Dividend

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MTE opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,383.99. The company has a market cap of £405.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.55. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 144.50 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 226.99 ($2.97).

In other news, insider Caroline Roxburgh bought 205 shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £393.60 ($514.24).

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

