Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,413.17

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,413.17 ($18.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,445.04 ($18.88). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($18.68), with a volume of 220,722 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,413.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,387.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 22.25 and a quick ratio of 22.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.05.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

