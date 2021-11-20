Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $501,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 189.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.54 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,139,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,310,910.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,250 shares of company stock worth $148,600,645 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

