Mizuho Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $290.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $282.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

NYSE:IQV opened at $268.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average of $248.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 164.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $228,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

