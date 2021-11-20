Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MMSMY remained flat at $$5.31 on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

