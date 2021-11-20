Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

