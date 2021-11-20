Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $24.00 on Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $21,497.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $24.00 or 0.00040775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.03 or 0.07316461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,480.48 or 0.99365397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 823,366 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

