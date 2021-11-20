Mint Club (MINT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.19 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $25.51 million and $15.19 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00037324 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,773,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

