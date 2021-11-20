Minereum Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $26,242.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minereum has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00219920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,843,828 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.