MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $136,422.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00010980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $68.49 million and $136,422.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00326598 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,793,447 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.