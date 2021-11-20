Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 707,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,281,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 32.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 465,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 115,285 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 2.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBACU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU).

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.