Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 725,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 8.83% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000.

THMA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

