Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $50,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 105.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.