Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.65% of One Equity Partners Open Water I worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $1,952,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth $7,513,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,322,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OEPW opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

