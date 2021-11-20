Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $343.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $345.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

