Michelle Oroschakoff Sells 17,010 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $176.96.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 723,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LPL Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.