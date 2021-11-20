Michael J. Dunlap Sells 1,200 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MBIN opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are scheduled to split on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

