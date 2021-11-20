MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $16.50 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.07.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 213,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after buying an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.