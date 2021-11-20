Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,552.07. 108,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,474.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,434.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,220 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.