Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Gerry Keller Sells 259 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,552.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,474.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,434.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

