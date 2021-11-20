Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 26,523 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 85,558.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.17, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

