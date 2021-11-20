Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 16,614 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 415,350.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

GBT stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

