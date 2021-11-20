Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 121,680.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $314,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.