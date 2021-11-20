MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Neenah by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Neenah during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

In other news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NP stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $806.44 million, a P/E ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.