MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,866 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

BTRS stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.