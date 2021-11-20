MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $315,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 245.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,025 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

