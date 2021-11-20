MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 4,892 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.