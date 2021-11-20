MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,330,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,704,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,836,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $22.48 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

