Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.27. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,625. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $312.35 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $327.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.86 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

