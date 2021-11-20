Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $147.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the highest is $157.23 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $519.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $530.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $663.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $741.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Several analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MESA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 451,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,423. The firm has a market cap of $280.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

