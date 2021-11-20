Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,765 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Meridian Bioscience worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $113,973,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $9,823,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $9,190,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

