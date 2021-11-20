Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Shares Gap Up to $29.35

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $58.70. Meredith shares last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 8,949 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDP. Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meredith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 20.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Meredith by 99.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

