Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,580,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

