Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MODVF stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

