Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name; and simeprevir. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma.

